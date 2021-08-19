Short Interest in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Decreases By 20.7%

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 194,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ FVE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.85. 1,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,718. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38. Five Star Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the second quarter worth $1,619,000. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 16.9% during the second quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 170,473 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 61.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the second quarter worth $146,000. 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FVE shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

