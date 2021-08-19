Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Rises By 48.0%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,694,400 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the July 15th total of 15,335,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.2 days.

Separately, Macquarie assumed coverage on Geely Automobile in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GELYF opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

