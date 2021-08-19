Short Interest in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Expands By 17.0%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $112,369.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,084.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,887.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,983,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,231 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,172,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth about $8,676,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,173,000 after purchasing an additional 501,669 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,315,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 251,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLDD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 1,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

