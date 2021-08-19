Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Declines By 25.9%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HLTOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of HLTOY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.04. 1,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

