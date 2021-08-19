Short Interest in i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Declines By 28.1%

i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of ICABY remained flat at $$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. i-CABLE Communications has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22.
About i-CABLE Communications
