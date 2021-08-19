Short Interest in i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Declines By 28.1%

i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of ICABY remained flat at $$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. i-CABLE Communications has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22.

About i-CABLE Communications

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services.

