Short Interest in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Drops By 34.8%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,749,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ILUS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 34,955,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,717,846. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06. Ilustrato Pictures International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.19.

Get Ilustrato Pictures International alerts:

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc develops feature theatrical films for international release. The company develops films to be financed and distributed in China by Chinese production companies. It primarily operates in Hong Kong. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.