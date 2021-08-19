Short Interest in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Declines By 26.2%

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 436,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded up $3.10 on Thursday, reaching $40.32. 9,456,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 149.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter worth about $1,590,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 252,750 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 105,076.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 241.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 520,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter worth about $330,000. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INOV. Robert W. Baird downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

