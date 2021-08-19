Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Drops By 17.5%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,800 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 696,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,416,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.78. 629,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

