Short Interest in Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Expands By 21.2%

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Jushi from $6.15 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Jushi to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Jushi alerts:

JUSHF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 339,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,186. Jushi has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.