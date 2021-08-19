Short Interest in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Decreases By 20.3%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 489,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.7 days.

LIFZF traded down $4.18 on Thursday, reaching $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 23,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities downgraded Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

