Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Declines By 30.7%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 718,700 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the July 15th total of 1,036,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.74. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

Separately, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.