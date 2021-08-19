Short Interest in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Expands By 39.7%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the July 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSANY shares. CLSA upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NSANY stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 1.25. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.62 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

