Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Grows By 19.3%

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 585,500 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 490,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
NYSE:JPS opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $10.07.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
