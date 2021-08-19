Short Interest in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Drops By 17.9%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,008. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.08. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $47.98.

