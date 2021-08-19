Short Interest in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Declines By 23.4%

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 38,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $33,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $161,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the first quarter worth about $194,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDEX stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

