Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Drops By 17.0%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFTF traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.07. 144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $60.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.