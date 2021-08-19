Short Interest in SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Rises By 16.6%

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 419,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 135.8 days.

Shares of SSPPF remained flat at $$5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.69. SSP Group has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $5.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSPPF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

