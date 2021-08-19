Short Interest in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Drops By 21.3%

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 719,300 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 913,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

HHC stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.01. The company had a trading volume of 470,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 1.53. The Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

