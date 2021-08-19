Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Increases By 17.6%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $340,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $209.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $153.66 and a 1 year high of $247.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

