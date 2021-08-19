Short Interest in Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Grows By 27.7%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WFTSF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile
