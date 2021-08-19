Short Interest in Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Grows By 27.7%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFTSF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

