Short Interest in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Increases By 36.4%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 909,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

DAO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

Get Youdao alerts:

Shares of DAO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 4,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,255. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79. Youdao has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Youdao by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Youdao by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Youdao by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Youdao by 23,908.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.