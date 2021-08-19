SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 661194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Specifically, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $37,091.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,146.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,129. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.43.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 213.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 644,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $15,940,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.