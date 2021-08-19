Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €60.72 ($71.44). Siemens Healthineers shares last traded at €60.60 ($71.29), with a volume of 385,979 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €52.80 ($62.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.40.

About Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

