Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €60.72 ($71.44). Siemens Healthineers shares last traded at €60.60 ($71.29), with a volume of 385,979 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €52.80 ($62.12).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.40.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.