Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LWSCF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Sienna Senior Living stock remained flat at $$12.49 during trading hours on Thursday. 81 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.97.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

