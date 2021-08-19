Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 802,400 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 987,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGTX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,130. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.74 million and a PE ratio of -17.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

