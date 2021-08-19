Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.76.

NYSE SPG opened at $128.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.14. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

