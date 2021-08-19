Simple Software Solutions Trading 205.3% Higher This Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $284,070.45 and approximately $20.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 205.3% higher against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0954 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00021741 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,979,015 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

