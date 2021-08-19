Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SPXCY stock opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.91 and a 52 week high of $133.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.24.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

