Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,600 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 664,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
Shares of SINT opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58. Sintx Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Sintx Technologies
SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
