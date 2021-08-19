Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,600 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 664,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Shares of SINT opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58. Sintx Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sintx Technologies by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sintx Technologies by 26,422.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 70,547 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sintx Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sintx Technologies by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 399,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sintx Technologies

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.