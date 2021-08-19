Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,308,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $45,554,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after buying an additional 745,825 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after buying an additional 691,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,567,000 after purchasing an additional 689,358 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $927,900. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

