Skylands Capital LLC Buys 3,990 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. NV5 Global accounts for approximately 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.70% of NV5 Global worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 336.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVEE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $928,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,861. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.15. The company had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,856. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

