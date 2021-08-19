Skylands Capital LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 185.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 145.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 316.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE RLGY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $16.39. 4,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

