Skylands Capital LLC Has $7 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.07. The stock had a trading volume of 52,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,510. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.56.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

