Skylands Capital LLC Sells 825 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after buying an additional 286,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,272,000 after buying an additional 108,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $903.57. 3,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $924.97. The company has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $882.79.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

