Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLHG opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Skylight Health Group has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

