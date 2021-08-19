SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 554 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.84.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $166.41 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $172.11 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.87. The company has a market capitalization of $452.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

