SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 131,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $24.48 on Thursday. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $369.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,808,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 118,489 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 485,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

