Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Trading Up 4.1%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.04 and last traded at $71.04. Approximately 3,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,114,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,905,439.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,546 shares of company stock worth $21,416,242 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Smartsheet by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Smartsheet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,599 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Smartsheet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 60.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

