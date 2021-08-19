Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 37,065 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,065 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $2,620,124.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,761,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,499,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $939,078.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26.

On Friday, July 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,183 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $2,123,942.10.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,472 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $2,185,784.64.

SNAP opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.10 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

