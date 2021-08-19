SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $208,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $390.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.85. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.24.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.