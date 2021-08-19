SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $34,000 in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVGN opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Evogene Ltd. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EVGN shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

