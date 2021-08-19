SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 300 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,241,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,177 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,515,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 34,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000.

SUSL stock opened at $77.61 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $78.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

