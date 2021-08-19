SNS Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in The Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

