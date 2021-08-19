South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

SJI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 667,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,433. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.