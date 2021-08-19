South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Short Interest Update

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 357,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in South State during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist reduced their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $68.69 on Thursday. South State has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.99.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South State will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

