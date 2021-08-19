S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Lifted by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 5.6% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned about 0.10% of S&P Global worth $100,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $971,046,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $433.94. 1,584,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,712. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $446.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

