SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report $152.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.60 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. SP Plus reported sales of $118.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $582.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $605.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $692.90 million, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $776.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million.

SP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter worth $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter worth $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter worth $209,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

