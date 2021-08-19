SparksPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $23,266.02 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $23,266.02 and $10.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000051 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 85% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000702 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,423,759 coins and its circulating supply is 10,309,993 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

