SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

