SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Price Up 1.7% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) rose 1.7% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 2,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 349,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $767.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.80.

About SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.